Advanced Interactive Systems becomes Xtreme Tour Sponsor of CERTOps American Tour

Seattle – March 26, 2008 – Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc. is proud to become the official, exclusive 2008 Firearms Simulation Training Xtreme Tour Sponsor of CERTOps American Tour, the world’s largest online information center for the Corrections Emergency Response Team profession. “We have teamed with CERTOps because of their comprehensive expertise in the corrections training market,” said Carl Ueland, AIS Director of Training. AIS is the leading provider of both laser-based and live-fire training and simulation technology for corrections. Platforms include laser-based portable, installed, and mobile systems, depending on the corrections requirements.

CERTOps.com is dedicated to providing the corrections community with state-of-the-art training and the most up-to-date information to increase the safety of correctional operations personnel worldwide. “AIS’ system is the only system on the market today that has the full capability to train and enhance the skill sets needed by CERT Operators to meet 21st century inmate real world threats,” said STL Joseph Garcia. The endorsed training arm of CERTOps.com is United States Corrections – Special Operations Group (US C-SOG), the only full service corrections training firm in the United States specializing exclusively in Correctional Tactical Operations. US C-SOG has been voted the best CERT training group for six consecutive years.

About AIS

Advanced Interactive Systems provides firearms simulation products and modular, live-fire shooting ranges to best train and prepare law enforcement, corrections, military, and others in high risk environments. Our products include: PRISim Suite™ - the only firearms training simulator available with the patented Shootback® technology, AirMunition® laser-based recoil weapons, and a large library of relevant training scenarios. QuickRange® - a pre-fabricated, modular, live-fire shooting range that meets environmental and noise regulations and can be quickly installed in 90-120 days. Armed with the only simulator that shoots back, a live-fire range that is quick to install, and 24/7 support, customers choose AIS as the most realistic simulation training experience available.

