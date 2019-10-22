CrimeCenter Software to exhibit at 2019 IACP Annual Conference

IACP 2019 will welcome over 15,000 law enforcement professionals from around the world to connect about the future of the policing profession.

NEWARK, N.J. – CrimeCenter Software, a cloud-based case management platform for police and law enforcement agencies, is pleased to announce it will exhibit at the 2019 International Association of Chiefs’ of Police (IACP) Annual Conference slated for October 24-29 at McCormick Place West in Chicago, Illinois.

CrimeCenter will showcase at Booth #4650 its flagship investigation and intelligence management software for law enforcement professionals. In addition, attendees will get a first look at its free citizens tip platform, designed to fully integrate with its investigation management software and create a streamlined workflow from tip submission to investigation to case closing.

“We’re excited to attend IACP for the third year in a row,” said Mike Cunningham, operations manager, CrimeCenter Software. “Every year, we learn more and more about how the law enforcement profession is evolving. As a team that includes retired detectives, we recognize how much the industry has changed since our own time on the job – so it’s important for us to stay connected with the latest challenges and innovations in order to provide the best possible solution.

“Through our years of IACP attendance, we consistently bring home a key takeaway: as law enforcement continues to evolve, the need for investigative tools that can evolve in tandem increases. That’s what we aim to provide as we develop more modules of our cloud-based management software.”

About CrimeCenter Software

CrimeCenter Software is a cloud-based case management application built by law enforcement, for law enforcement. Accessible on any mobile or desktop device, CrimeCenter delivers intelligent investigation management and analytics capabilities. It exists to help all agencies – small, medium or large – function more effectively and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, CrimeCenter Software is strategically located just west of New York City.

To learn more, visit https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/s-vcCkRKZ5F8DXDT2Y1PC or follow @crimecenter on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.