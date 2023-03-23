Mexico Attorney General’s Office has deployed 26 Trace Ballistic Chambers across Mexico to combat gun crime

MANASSAS, Va. – TSN-US is the provider of the Trace Ballistics Chamber, a patented bullet and casing recovery systems for Crime Laboratories and Police Departments in the USA. It has announced that its Chambers have been ordered by the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in Mexico and has deployed 26 of its Trace Ballistic Chambers across the country to aggressively combat gun crime.

The Trace Ballistic Chamber is an innovative technology that quickly, and cost efficiently, captures and

preserves ballistic evidence, including fired bullets and casings, allowing law enforcement officials to quickly

identify firearms used in crimes, track down suspects, enter confiscated and seized firearms data into their

ballistics “DNA” database, and solve cases. The system’s advanced technology and unique design ensure that ballistic evidence is collected quickly and efficiently, minimizing the risk of loss or contamination.

“We are proud to see the FGR in Mexico to provide advanced ballistic technology that will enhance public

safety and help to combat gun crime,” said Noel Cherowbrier, CEO of TSN-US. “The Trace Ballistic Chambers are cost-effective, reliable, and efficient, making them the perfect solution for law enforcement officials across the country. The Chamber comes as a standalone model for use by crime laboratories, as well as a mobile unit for Police Departments to share and process their seized and confiscated firearms for adding their data to the Ballistic “DNA” Database”

The FGR has ordered and had delivered 26 Trace Ballistic Chambers, which will be deployed across all of Mexico, from the northern border to the southern tip of the country. The chambers will be used by federal and local law enforcement agencies to aggressively target gun crime and bring perpetrators to justice.

“We are pleased to have deployed the Trace Ballistic Chambers innovative technology across Mexico,” said Felipe de Jesus Gallo, Chief of the Criminal Investigation Agency, with the Fiscalia General de la Republica Mexicana (FGR). “The Trace Ballistic Chambers will enhance our ability to investigate and prosecute gun-related crimes, making Mexico a safer place for all of its citizens.”

The commissioning of the Trace Ballistic Chambers with the FGR underscores the organization’s commitment to investing in the latest technologies and techniques to enhance public safety and combat crime.

For more information about Trace Ballistics and its innovative ballistic bullet and casing recovery systems, please visit their website or follow them on social media.