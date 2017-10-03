Susteen, a worldwide leader in mobile forensic software for law enforcement, releases a breakthrough for locked iOS and Android devices

IRVINE, Calif. — Susteen is proud to announce breakthroughs in both Android and iOS pincode/passcode breaking capabilities. Users of Secure View cell phone forensic software will now have easy access to both rooting and password removal from locked Samsung Galaxy S7 cell phones. Susteen’s new service to help bypass and acquire pincodes on locked iOS devices including the iPhone 7 will begin on 10/2/17 and will be showcased at the annual High Technology Crime Investigation Association conference in Anaheim, California. For more details, visit http://www.secureview.us. The ability for law enforcement agencies to bypass locked cell phones has been an urgent need to help keep our communities safe.

Susteen is the largest mobile forensic software company headquartered in the United States, with software created in the US. Secure View is the go-to tool for mobile forensic investigators worldwide and has recently gone through a major upgrade including additional support for physical acquisitions of cell phones, auto detection and more. Susteen is committed to ICACs and Human Trafficking task forces across the country. Over the last two years, Susteen has greatly increased their ability to bypass locked cell phones for law enforcement. Their Burner Breaker allows agencies to acquire information from locked burner phones for the first time, allowing law enforcement agencies to better serve and protect their communities.

About Susteen

Founded in April, 1991 by Hiro Maruyama, in Southern California, Susteen, Inc. is an international design solution provider, specializing in the area of data communications and mobile computing. Susteen strives to enhance data communications through multi-level applications, and to develop products that provide convenience to the client through technological innovations.