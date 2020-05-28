Havis lightweight, modular storage solutions

WARMINSTER, Pa.,– Havis, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of transport and mobile working solutions for the public safety sector, is excited to launch a new line of modular, easy-to-configure storage drawer solutions that are designed to fit into any police SUV.

“We worked with customers at every step of the design process,” said Jeff Tripp, Program Manager for Fleet at Havis. “In the end, we are delivering a unique solution that will protect and stow anything an officer needs while on the road, and give them convenient access to what they need when they’re on scene.”

The new line includes drawers in two heights—medium and large—and one footprint for ease of stacking in a variety of vehicles. Departments can fully customize their storage solutions with multiple tops, locks, and additional accessories. Heavy-duty drawer sliders with positive latching keep drawers open, even when parked on a hill. Vehicle-specific no-drill mounts are available for the most popular SUVs, including the Chevrolet Tahoe, Dodge Durango, and the all-new 2020 Ford Interceptor Utility.

Constructed from lightweight aluminum, Havis storage drawers are easy to install and come standard with durable rubber liners, as well as knockouts for wiring and ventilation holes at the rear of the drawer. Optional accessories include fan kits, LED lights, and foam inserts that secure and protect critical equipment like electronics and weapons.

From consoles to unique device mounts to K9 transport systems and more, Havis offers a dash-to-trunk line of purpose-built and innovative solutions that provide officers convenience and protection. For more information, contact media@havis.com or visit www.havis.com.

About Havis

Havis, Inc., is a privately held, ISO 9001:2015 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies, and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Havis is dedicated to responsible intellectual property management and fosters ongoing innovation. Its patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates commitment to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for mobile industries around the world. Havis currently employs more than 300 people, with headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, and globally. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit www.havis.com.