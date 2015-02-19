Introducing the Stuffable SSE Backpack

The bag you never knew you needed but can’t live without...

The Stuffable SSE Backpack is designed to give you a backup backpack for SSE (sensitive site exploitation), everyday carry or any other instance when you may need an extra backpack. The backpack stuffs into an integrated stuff sack to the size of 6.5 x 6.5". The pack weighs in at 9.5oz and is made of a water resistant nylon rip-stop material that will keep the internal items dry in wet environments.

We made the backpack straps out of durable 1000D Cordura with a breathable aerospacer mesh underneath allowing for a pack-able, durable and comfortable backpack strap. The stuffable pack also comes with a belt loop allowing the pack to be worn on the belt if needed.

The pack comes with a main compartment measuring 12 x 17 x 4" that has a 12 liter capacity. In addition there are two external pockets measuring 12 x 10" and 12 x 17" that can be used to separate materials if needed. In addition the stuffable pouch doubles as an internal pocket capable of securely storing important items. Finally we include a 2 x 3" Velcro loop panel for adhesion of patches.

• Overall weight 9.5oz

• Collapsible to 6.5 x 6.5 x 2"

• 20 liter capacity

• 12 x 17 x 4" main pocket

• 12 x 10" outer pocket

• 12 x 17" outer pocket

• 6.5 x 6.5" stuffable pack/internal pocket

• 2 x 3" Velcro loop panel

• Made of 70D water-resistant nylon rip-stop

• 1000D/Aeromesh Adjustable Backpack Straps

• Integrated Belt Loop for wear on belt/equipment

• Made in the USA