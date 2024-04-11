Together, we save lives: Safariland hosts Saves Club event to honor injured officers

PRESS RELEASE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets and one of Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre”) key brands, is proud to host its annual SAVES CLUB Presentation on April 11, 2024, at its Jacksonville headquarters. The Safariland SAVES CLUB recognizes and honors officers who endured a life-threatening incident while in the line of duty, in which their Safariland Group armor or gear played a crucial role in saving their lives.

“The event serves as a platform to celebrate the bravery and resilience of the remarkable 2,193 SAVES members. We are excited to welcome three officers to share their inspiring SAVES stories,” said Brad Williams, president of Safariland. “These officers have not only survived life-threatening situations but have also become advocates for the law enforcement community. They are living proof of Safariland’s creed: Together, We Save Lives.”

Safariland will proudly host Officer Genevieve Bone, SAVES #2186, from the Memphis Police Department. On September 3, 2023, Officer Bone responded to an armed party disturbance at a convenience store. Despite facing a suspect armed with guns, knives, and a hand grenade, Officer Bone fearlessly confronted the assailant. She sustained three strikes to her chest with a fixed-blade knife. Thanks to her Safariland XT03 level II armor, Officer Bone’s life was spared, and she successfully apprehended the suspect, who has since been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Officer Derek Williams from the Dallas Police Department, SAVES #2185, will also be honored. On September 14, 2023, Officer Williams and his partner witnessed a suspect commit a homicide. During the pursuit, the assailant opened fire with a .9mm handgun, hitting Officer Williams in the lower right abdominal area. Fortunately, his Safariland SX02 Level IIIA armor stopped the round. The Dallas SWAT team later apprehended the assailant, and Officer Williams has since returned to full duty.

The third honored SAVES member is Narcotics Detective Sean Stumpf from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, SAVES #2168. On January 2, 2023, Detective Stumpf and his partner engaged in a high-stakes pursuit of a suspect who had taken the life of the Chief of Police of a local agency earlier that day and injured another officer. During the pursuit, the suspect opened fire with a fully automatic 9mm Glock, hitting Detective Stumpf in the arm and center of his chest. His Safariland SM02 Level II armor protected his chest, and he was able to return fire alongside his partner, ultimately ending the threat. After undergoing surgery on his arm, Detective Stumpf made a full recovery and is back on active duty.

Safariland is honored to recognize these brave officers and their unwavering commitment to protecting their communities. The SAVES CLUB event will serve as a testament to Safariland’s commitment to providing high-quality protective equipment to the law enforcement community and reaffirm their dedication to prioritizing officer safety.

Safariland continues to innovate and provide solutions that enhance the performance and effectiveness of those who rely on safety equipment for optimal protection. To learn more, visit Safariland.com.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi, Break Free, Hatch, Med-Eng, Identicator and NIK. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

For more information about The Safariland Group and these products, please visit www.safariland.com.