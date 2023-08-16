New loadbearing products from 5.11 tactical available now

New 5.11 packs, bags and luggage that live up to our Purpose-Built Gear motto at a good value to our consumers

COSTA MESA, Calif. — 5.11 Tactical, the global innovator of Purpose-Built Gear™, today announced new load bearing items for fall 2023 are now available in stores and online. Included in the expanded product offering is an all-new Allhaula Duffel series designed for weather-resistant durability, additions to the LV (Low Vis) collection, an expansion of the adventure-ready Skyweight™ collection, and new items in the RUSH® Series.

“Load bearing products are a staple of our brand and it’s an area we’re always looking to innovate in order to meet the needs of our consumers on and off the job,” said 5.11’s Vice President, Global Product, Matt Page. “We need to offer reliable, packs, bags and luggage that live up to our Purpose-Built Gear™ motto at a good value to our consumers, and the introduction of these new and expanded collections is a solid example of delivering on that promise.”

Allhaula Duffel Collection

The new Allhaula Duffel Collection is constructed for durability to protect belongings during the rigors of hauling gear or travel while offering versatile and comfortable carrying options. Each bag is built with 840D Nylon, a weather-resistant TPU coating, and a storm flap to protect the wide-mouth opening. An internal compression panel with adjustable straps and mesh zippered pockets keeps items balanced and secure while the wide opening makes packing quick and easy.

In addition to padded external grab handles, each Allhaula Duffel features stowable shoulder straps with a securing flap for addition of the Skyweight™ Hip Belt (sold separately) when loads get heavy. The adjustable sternum strap, laser-cut MOLLE and external pockets with gear loops provide a comfortable fit and customization for accessories. Included in the series are the Allhaula 45L ($140), Allhaula 65L ($160), and Allhaula 90L ($180).

LV (Low Vis) Collection

The LV (Low Vis) Collection, which is designed to be highly versatile and functional for discreet carry, was expanded with the introduction of the LV10 Utility/Med Sling Pack ($125), LV8 Sling Pack ($90) and LV Covert Carry Pack ($170). The LV10 Utility/Med Sling Pack takes the covert exterior of the successful LV10 Sling Pack and adds an interior of multiple pockets and retention straps capable of organizing a full blowout med kit or everyday carry gear. The LV8 Sling Pack is a smaller version of the LV10 Sling Pack at 8L.

The LV Covert Carry Pack features a rear weapons compartment with an adjustable four-inch drop down weapons system that accommodates compact or full-size firearms. An adjustable muzzle divider, web MOLLE panel and two removable hook/loop straps ensures the weapon is secure. The secondary compartment with a suspended padded laptop sleeve and admin org along with a front zippered pocket with web MOLLE and loop for agency ID provide ample storage. Lower webbing straps also allow for extra cargo or for attaching the LV6 Waist Pack 2.0 ($42).

Skyweight™ Collection

The Skyweight™ Collection, designed for lightweight modularity and custom fitting, added new pouches, accessories, and a sling pack to its offering. The Skyweight™ On The Go Pouch ($30) is the perfect solution for carrying essentials like a headlamp, electronics, gloves, and snacks with its 1-liter capacity. Tough 330D Nylon construction is built to withstand any adventure while the MINIMOLL™ low-profile MOLLE attachment system is fully adaptable. A zippered main compartment keeps items organized with internal slip and mesh pockets. External zippered stretch pocket, cord gear loop, and bottom webbing loops max out the carrying capacity.

The Skyweight™ Access Pouch ($20) further extends the loadout options with its polyester stretch-woven construction ideal for sunglasses, EDC essentials, and more. The single column MINIMOLL™ low-profile MOLLE attachment system makes it perfect to attach to a shoulder strap for quick and easy access while on the go.

The Skyweight™ Hip Belt ($35) is the base for an Always Be Ready® modular system that interacts with multiple products within both the Skyweight™ and Allhaula lines: Skyweight™ 36L Backpack, Skyweight™ 24L Backpack, Skyweight™ Sling Pack, Skyweight™ Utility Chest Pack, Skyweight™ Survival Chest Pack and all Allhuala Duffels. This removable hip belt allows users to properly distribute a heavy load at the hips or add additional pouches and payload options with its laser-cut MOLLE system. The ergonomic design molds to the human shape for all-day comfort and the quick-release, glove-friendly Duraflex® buckle with pull-forward adjustment makes it easy to adjust, put on, or take off.

Lightweight enthusiasts have received a new option with the 10L Skyweight™ Sling Pack ($90). It’s great for adventures and everyday use with a dual top/side access design and ambidextrous removable shoulder strap. A front stretch zippered pocket along with a dual entry stretch water bottle pocket make it easy to load and access critical items quickly. A hydration compatible rear zippered compartment and internal mesh pockets keep your gear organized and secure. A modular pass-through behind the back panel converts the sling pack into a lumbar pack when used with the Skyweight™ Hip Belt.

RUSH® Series

A customer favorite that has sold over 1 million since its introduction, the RUSH® Series has added the RUSH® MOAB™ 8 Sling Pack ($95). It offers a slim profile with a 13-liter capacity including a hidden concealment compartment with a loop-faced panel for sticky holsters. Additional storage features include a hydration pocket, a fleece-lined eyewear/gadget pocket, and an interior admin panel for EDC and day-trip needs. Its single-shoulder strap can be switched from left or right-sided carry and, it can integrate with other backpacks via the RUSH® Tier System for expanded loadout options. Additionally, a RUSH® series staple, the RUSH®24 2.0 Backpack will see a new colorway introduced to the line this Fall in Woodland Camo ($150).

The new EGOR Pouch Lima ($35) (Everyday Gear Organizer Rig) offers exceptional storage for EDC items or other essential tools to keep them organized and easily found. It features internal compartments and stretch retention loops in a variety of sizes as well as a removable elastic band accessory holder. Additional elements include a front MOLLE panel with a patch panel and a rear mesh stash pocket to offer added storage and visual ID options for this 1-liter accessory.

The Flex Admin Pouch Large ($45) features an adjustable drawbridge clamshell opening and loop faced laser-cut MOLLE. The main compartment includes several slip pockets and elastic bandoliers for storage of essentials. The Flex-HT™ Mounting System allows for easy attachment to any backpack, plate carrier, bag or platform.

For more information about 5.11 Tactical and its product offering, or to find a 5.11 Tactical store near you, visit www.511tactical.com.

