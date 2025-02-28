Blue Force Gear® Earns Great Place To Work® Certification

PRESS RELEASE

POOLER, Ga. — Blue Force Gear, Inc., the world leader in load carriage equipment, announces their recent achievement as a Great Place To Work certified company. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Blue Force Gear. The certification reflects Blue Force Gear’s success in creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and engaged in the company’s mission to provide innovative gear solutions.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work.

She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Blue Force Gear stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

“This certification is a testament to our team’s dedication and the strong culture we’ve built together,” said Ashley Burnsed, President of Blue Force Gear. “Our employees are the foundation of our success, and we’re proud to have created a workplace where innovation thrives, and people genuinely enjoy coming to work each day.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

