Nightstick Product Upgrade Annoucement

(Jan 2015) - The new upgraded Nightstick® TAC-360XL and TAC-460XL tactical flashlights are designed to produce a high lumen output, while maintaining a long throw beam for distance illumination and are rated IP-X7 waterproof. Both tactical flashlights are made from aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum with a Type III hard anodized finish and feature a uniquely paired CREE® LED emitter with a high-efficiency deep parabolic reflector to optimize distance.

Both the TAC-360XL and TAC-460XL tactical flashlights are in stock and available for sale through our network of global distributors. Product flyers, hi-res images and more is available above by clicking on the Product Data tab above. Please visit the Where To Buy section of our website to find a distributor near you.