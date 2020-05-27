Streamlight donates $18,500 to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

Company earmarks “Red” product proceeds, renews Bronze Helmet sponsorship.

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting for first responders, announced that they donated $18,500 to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), which included $8,500 in proceeds from sales of the company’s specially marked NFFF Red Nano Light, Red Vantage helmet light, and Red Siege AA lantern. Streamlight earmarks $1.00, $3.00, and $2.00, respectively, from the sale of each light for the NFFF. The donation also included a $10,000 contribution for the renewal of its “Bronze Helmet” NFFF sponsorship.

Streamlight’s donation will assist NFFF in commemorating the lives of firefighters who have died in the line of duty, and supporting their families and co-workers.

“We greatly appreciate the risks that firefighters take every day to do their jobs,” said Streamlight president and CEO Ray Sharrah. “Streamlight is honored to continue supporting the families and surviving colleagues of fallen firefighters through our sponsorship of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s programs.”

Streamlight’s sponsorship helps fund various initiatives, including the organization’s National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend tribute to fallen heroes, held at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Md. A plaque with the names of firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2019 will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial during the tribute.

Streamlight’s sponsorship also helps fund scholarships awarded to spouses and children of fallen firefighters, and counseling programs for agencies that have lost colleagues in the line of duty.

Congress created the NFFF to lead a nationwide effort to honor America’s fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the non-profit foundation has developed and expanded programs that fulfill that mandate. For more information about the organization, visit firehero.org or call 301-447-1365.

About Streamlight

