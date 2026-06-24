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Streamlight Inc.

Since 1973, Streamlight has delivered effective, efficient high-performance lighting solutions. Streamlight is a “hands-on” company. We understand what our customers need because we’re out there doing what they do, using the same lighting tools in the same ways. We participate in firefighters’ training and take courses in low-light shooting. We’re hunters, fishermen, outdoor and sports enthusiasts. We believe that hands-on, real-world experience leads to new ideas and innovations that set Streamlight apart.

And although our products may change, our commitment to quality and innovation is the one constant that will always remain the same.

Address: 30 Eagleville Rd.
Zip Code: 19403
Location: EAGLEVILLE, Pennsylvania
Main Phone Number: 800-523-7488
Contact email: cs@streamlight.com
Flashlights Firearm Accessories Tactical Products Duty Gear Bags & Cases
FEATURED PRODUCTS
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TLR-1 HL-®X
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Wedge®
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TLR-7® X sub
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ProTac® 2AA-X USB
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TLR-7® HL-X USB
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ProTac HL® 6
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SpeedLocker®
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SpeedLocker®
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ProTac® Rail Mount HL-X Pro
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SpeedLocker®
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Wedge® XT
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Strion® 2020
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TLR-6® HL G
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TLR-6® HL
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TLR-7® X // TLR-7® X USB
ARTICLES
Police Officer Using Flashlight While Talking to Pulled Over Driver on a City Street
Flashlights
Using light as a tactical advantage
June 24, 2026 12:52 PM
 · 
Laura Neitzel
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Flashlights
Company spotlight: Streamlight’s lighting solutions have served public safety for over 50 years
March 16, 2026 04:58 PM
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Weapon Accessories
Streamlight upgrades TLR RM lights with new HPL face cap
January 29, 2024 04:30 PM
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Weapon Accessories
Streamlight launches TLR-6 HL high-lumen rechargeable lights
January 24, 2024 11:29 AM
VIDEOS
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TLR-1 HL-X
May 14, 2025 12:52 PM
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TLR-7® HL-X sub
October 16, 2024 11:49 AM
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TLR-1 HL-®X
October 01, 2024 01:29 PM
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Streamlight Long Gun Lights
July 08, 2024 11:35 AM
ANNOUNCEMENTS
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Flashlights
Streamlight launches portable scene light III with 10,000-lumen output and a modular design
May 05, 2026 10:04 AM
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Flashlights
Streamlight names 144th Marketing Group law enforcement sales rep agency of the year
March 18, 2026 06:11 PM
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Flashlights
Streamlight launched the TLR-3 X rechargeable weapon light
January 26, 2026 05:27 PM
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Flashlights
Streamlight celebrates the 20 year anniversary of the TLR series
January 16, 2026 02:43 PM
HOW TO BUY GUIDES
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Flashlights
How to buy flashlights (eBook)
June 24, 2024 11:20 PM
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Duty Gear
Complete guide: How to buy police gear
April 16, 2024 04:08 PM