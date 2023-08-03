Streamlight launches the ultra-Compact EDC Wedge XT

Slim, high-performance light is designed for easy pocket carry and one-handed use

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. - Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, launched the USB-C rechargeable Wedge XT, the latest in its line of high-performance everyday carry (EDC) lights. Delivering up to 500 lumens for two hours on high, and measuring just 4.25 inches, the new light features a flat, low-profile design that allows for concealed carry in either pocket, and a tactical push-button tail switch for easy, one-handed use.

“Like the popular Wedge® EDC light, the unique, ergonomic design of the Wedge XT makes it the perfect concealed carry light for patrol duty, tactical maneuvers, and automotive, industrial, or DIY uses,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight’s Chief Revenue Officer. “It’s also perfect for outdoor uses, including hunting, camping, boating, or just about any activity where you need a dependable light on hand for instant, bright illumination.”

The new light features an intuitive tail switch that provides tactile control over the light’s momentary or constant-on operation. A Five-Tap™ lockout feature of the switch also prevents the light from turning on inside a pocket or bag. A handy deep-pocket clip secures the light to any pocket or other places for easy access.

The Wedge XT uses power LED technology to provide two output levels: On High, it offers 500 lumens, 1,900 candela, an 87-meter beam distance and a run time of two hours. The Low setting provides 50 lumens, 200 candela, a 28-meter beam distance and a run time of 11 hours. A TEN-TAP® programmable switch allows users to select from two different programs: high/low or low/high.

The Wedge XT features an integrated 950 mAh lithium polymer cell battery that can be conveniently recharged in the light by plugging the included USB-C cord into the waterproof USB port. The battery fully recharges in six hours; red and green indicator LEDs above the charge port provide charge status.

Made from rugged anodized aluminum and featuring a polycarbonate lens, the Wedge XT balances durability with performance. Measuring 4.25 inches long and 1 inch high, it weighs 2.62 ounces with the battery. It is IPX7-rated for waterproof operation to one meter; it also is impact-resistance tested to one meter.

Available in black and coyote, the Wedge XT has an MSRP of $155.00 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is marking 50 years of manufacturing high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.