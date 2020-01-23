Streamlight Launches TLR-9 Rail Mounted Tactical Light

EAGLEVILLE, PA.- Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the TLR-9™ rail mounted tactical light, designed for use with full frame handguns. Featuring a slim, compact design, the new light offers ergonomic rear switches with either a low or high position to match users’ shooting styles, while providing 1,000 lumens for a variety of tactical and home defense uses.

“This lightweight new tactical light is engineered to be both sleek and powerful, featuring a high power LED for extreme brightness and extensive range, as well as good peripheral coverage,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “It also features an ambidextrous on/off rear switch with low and high positions to suit user preference. And it fits a wide variety of full frame handguns, making it an ideal light for first responder and tactical applications.”

The TLR-9 uses a power LED to provide 1,000 lumens and 10,000 candela over a 200-meter beam distance with a run time of 1.5 hours; the light’s strobe mode offers 3 continuous hours of run time. The light is energized by two 3 Volt CR123A lithium batteries.

Securely fitting to a broad range of weapons, the TLR-9 features a one-handed, snap on and tighten interface that keeps hands away from gun muzzles when attaching or detaching it. The light also includes a Safe Off feature, locking it to prevent accidental activation. A key kit is included to securely fit the light to a broad array of handguns.

Constructed with durable 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with a black anodized finish, the TLR-9 weighs 4.26 ounces and measures 3.87 inches in length.

With extensively live-fire tested, impact-resistant construction, the new model features an IPX7-rated design, making it waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

The TLR-9 is packaged as the TLR-9 FLEX that comes with a High switch mounted on the light, plus an included Low switch. It has an MSRP of $240.00, and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; https://www.linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc./; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.