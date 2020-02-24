Streamlight upgrades lumens of popular TLR models

TLR-1 HL®, TLR-2 HL®, TLR-2 HL® G, and TLR-1 HPL® now offer 1,000 lumens.

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, announced it has improved the output of four of its TLR® high lumen (HL) gun-mounted lights, including the TLR-1 HL®; the TLR-2 HL®; the TLR-2 HL® G and the TLR-1 HPL®. Each model now delivers 1,000 lumens of blinding white light.

The upgraded lights feature the latest in LED technology, including a shock-proof high-power LED. Courtesy photo

“Tactical users and outdoor enthusiasts alike will appreciate the increased brightness of these rugged, yet compact and lightweight TLR models,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “The TLR-1 HL, TLR-2 HL and TLR-2 HL G are designed to provide full situational awareness, offering a wide beam pattern that is similar to a floodlight for a variety of tactical maneuvers such as clearing a dark room, searching alleys, or other outdoor uses. The high performance TLR-1 HPL also functions as a high lumen light, while delivering a brighter hotspot which puts more light on a target at a distance.”

In addition to their enhanced lumen capability, the TLR-1 HL, TLR-2 HL, and TLR-2 HL G also now offer 20,000 candela and a 283-meter beam distance, while the TLR-1 HPL provides 60,000 candela and a 490-meter beam distance. Each light has a continuous run time of 1.5 hours. The TLR-2 HL also is equipped with a 640-660 nanometer integrated red aiming laser for long-range targeting, while the TLR-2 HL G features a 510-530 nanometer green aiming laser to improve focusing on targets, particularly in daylight.

The upgraded lights feature the latest in LED technology, including a shock-proof high-power LED. All four models also feature strobing capability, offering the added benefit of being able to signal in the field or disorient targets.

The enhanced TLR models can be quickly and safely attached to most weapons, without the need for users to put their hands in front of the muzzle. They mount directly to all MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rails and handguns with Glock-style rails, and offer highly accurate sight repeatability when remounting. A key kit with six interchangeable keys is included to securely fit each light to the broadest array of rails.

All of the models are fabricated from 6000 series machined aluminum, feature impact-resistant construction and have been extensively live-fired tested. They each use two included 3-volt, CR123A lithium batteries.

The TLR-1 HL weighs 4.32 ounces with batteries, while the TLR-2 HL and the TLR-2 HL G both weigh 4.88 ounces with batteries; all three lights measure 3.39 inches in length. The TLR-1 HPL weighs 5.6 — 5.9 ounces and measures 4.83 — 5.25 inches with batteries, using a standard or remote switch, respectively.

The TLR-1 HL and TLR-1 HPL are IPX7 rated for waterproof operation to 1 meter for 30 minutes, while the TLR-2 HL and TLR-2 HL G offer an IPX4 rated design for water-resistant operation.

The TLR-1 HL, TLR-2 HL, TLR-2 HL G, and TLR-1 HPL have MSRPs that range from $243 to $634. Each light comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

