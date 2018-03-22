SureFire releases its most powerful LED flashlight ever

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — SureFire, LLC, manufacturer of high-end illumination tools and tactical products, has commenced sales of its most powerful LED flashlight in the company’s 35-year history. The new UDR Dominator® boasts a maximum output of an incredible 2,400 lumens, a level previously not attainable via light emitting diode (LED) technology.

“This represents a significant milestone for SureFire and is only the beginning of things to come as LED technology continues to evolve and improve,” said SureFire Director of Marketing Ron Canfield. “It’s yet another first from a company with a long history of firsts, including inventing the first WeaponLight and the first tactical flashlight.”

With its ultra-high maximum output and a deep precision reflector to shape the light into a farreaching beam, the Dominator qualifies as a “tactical” flashlight, given its obvious military, law enforcement, and border security applications. But it’s also well-suited for maritime use, search-andrescue operations, or any other application where an ultra-bright, portable searchlight would prove useful. Along with its 2,400-lumen max setting, the variable-output Dominator also produces eight other useful output levels and even has a strobe-light setting, designed to disorient an aggressor, and a disable feature to prevent accidental activation.

The Dominator is one of several “dual-fuel-capable” flashlights produced by SureFire, which means it can be powered by an included lithium-ion rechargeable battery or by twelve disposable 123A batteries, for situations where recharging the light between uses may not be an option. A built-in, color-coded LED fuel gauge keeps users abreast of remaining battery power, and the light can be charged via an AC wall socket or a DC vehicle socket. Built to be as rugged as it is powerful—for the obvious outdoor uses for which it is intended—the UDR is constructed of lightweight but strong aerospace aluminum, is hard anodized with a durable Mil-Spec finish, and has O-ring and gasket seals to protect sophisticated internal electronics from moisture and debris.

The UDR Dominator has an MSRP of $1,370 and is currently available for purchase through authorized SureFire dealers. It will also soon be available for purchase directly from SureFire by calling 800-828-8809 or visiting surefire.com online.

About SureFire

Located in Fountain Valley, California, SureFire, LLC is the leading manufacturer of high-performance flashlights, weapon-mounted lights, and other tactical equipment for those who go in harm’s way, or anyone who demands the ultimate in quality, innovation, and performance. SureFire illumination tools are used by more SWAT teams and elite special operations groups than any other brand. SureFire is an ISO 9001:2000-certified company.