Hero’s Pride announces launch of Edge – an innovative line of polymer duty gear

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES — Hero’s Pride, a leading provider of law enforcement gear and emblems, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking EDGE line of polymer injection-molded duty gear holders. Designed with the demanding needs of today’s law enforcement professionals in mind, the EDGE line represents a significant leap forward in adaptability, durability, and functionality.

The EDGE line introduces innovative features that set a new standard for law enforcement gear. The centerpiece of this innovation is the FlexiMount system, a versatile solution that allows officers to effortlessly transition their gear from duty belts to MOLLE systems. This system is complemented by customizable cant and angle adjustments of the holder, designed to provide officers with the optimal setup for intuitive, smooth extraction of their tool when fractions of a second matter. Select holders feature a pull-and-twist mechanism to move the holders out of the way when officers sit. Additionally, the SMARTENSION system ensures a secure, virtually universal fit for equipment of various sizes: a system of strategically-placed tabs that provides secure storage and smooth extraction of an officer’s gear.

“We are thrilled to introduce the EDGE line to our law enforcement partners,” said Matteo Recanatini, Vice President of Marketing at Hero’s Pride.

The EDGE line includes a comprehensive range of holders, such as cuff cases, magazine holders, baton and pepper spray holders, radio holders, and more. Made from injection molded polymer, the EDGE holders not only outperform other materials, like Kydex, in both appearance and functionality but also withstand the rigorous demands of daily use without warping.

“Our goal with the EDGE line was to offer a versatile and robust solution for law enforcement agencies,” said Oz Barhama, Chief Strategy Officer at Hero’s Pride. “The ability to streamline inventory and logistics by sourcing a single case while providing superior gear, is a game-changer for quartermasters and agencies nationwide. The EDGE line’s TAA compliance further ensures that we meet the stringent requirements of government procurement.”

One of the standout advantages of the FlexiMount™ system is its potential to save agencies significant resources. With the capability to mount on both duty belts and MOLLE systems, agencies no longer need to inventory two separate sets of gear, resulting in cost savings and simplified logistics.

The EDGE line’s introduction is timely as law enforcement agencies continue to seek gear that enhances officer safety and efficiency. Hero’s Pride’s commitment to providing high-quality, innovative solutions remains unwavering, and the EDGE line is a testament to this dedication.

For more information about the EDGE line and to explore the full range of products, visit herospride.com/edge.

About Hero’s Pride

Hero’s Pride is a leading manufacturer and distributor of law enforcement duty gear and accessories. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Hero’s Pride delivers products that meet the rigorous demands of law enforcement professionals. From duty belts and holders to custom patches and insignias, Hero’s Pride is dedicated to supporting those who serve and protect.