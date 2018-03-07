Alien Gear Holsters releases drop leg holsters

POST FALLS, Idaho — Alien Gear Holsters recently released the ShapeShift Drop Leg Holster, and three additional ways of carrying drop leg.

Previously, the American holster company offered only OWB and IWB holsters, but the new drop leg holster, which is part of the growing ShapeShift Modular Holster System, expands the company’s comfortable, tactical options for gun owners across the nation.

Carrying with a drop leg holster is convenient and presents a tactical advantage. The hand rests where the drop leg holster sits, allowing a rapid draw, and the location of the drop leg frees up the waist.

The base of the ShapeShift Drop Leg Holster is made with a comfortable, durable polymer that molds to the shape of the leg. The straps that buckle around the leg are thick yet soft, in order to support a significant amount of weight with zero discomfort. All straps are adjustable to guarantee a precise fit.

“The process behind the drop leg has been tremendous, and we are thrilled to finally make it available to buy.” Alien Gear Holsters’ designer Jacob Shearer said. “It is designed to be secured against your thigh while being comfortable for all-day use, making it a great way to carry at the range, going hunting, and many other activities.”

The Cloak Mod Drop Leg Holster, ShapeShift Drop Leg Carry Expansion Pack and Drop Leg Mag Carrier are now available for purchase on AlienGearHolsters.com.

For those who own a less popular firearm, the Cloak Mod Drop Leg Holster is available for over 500 firearms. Customers that currently own a Cloak Mod OWB Holster can attach it to the ShapeShift Drop Leg Carry Expansion Pack to carry in the drop leg position.

The ShapeShift Starter Kit includes everything needed to transform the ShapeShift Drop Leg Carry Expansion Pack into a holster.

The Drop Leg Mag Carrier comes with two mag carriers, and can carry up to four.

Alien Gear Holsters’ Drop Leg products are backed with a Forever Warranty.

About Alien Gear Holsters

Founded in 2013, Alien Gear Holsters manufactures premium, incredibly comfortable holsters for concealed carry. Alien Gear Holsters are the most comfortable concealed carry holsters on the planet. Any planet. For more information about Alien Gear Holsters, visit http://aliengearholsters.com.