Benchmade Knife Company Announces “Benchmade Law Enforcement Division”

September, 2013, OREGON CITY, Ore.-Benchmade Knife Company is pleased to announce the launch of it’s “Law Enforcement Division”.



Benchmade has proud history of serving law enforcement agencies over the years and Benchmade’s Law Enforcement Division looks to directly speak and address the needs of law enforcement individuals and agencies.

“As a part of the Benchmade team, the Law Enforcement Division looks to key-in and specifically work closely with all those in the law enforcement and tactical markets,” says Brian Montgomery, New Business Development Manager, Federal Law Enforcement Sales. “Our new Facebook page will be a great outlet and opportunity to share relevant stories and articles and as well, introduce and share specific product developed for all those in law enforcement.”.

Troy Corum, Benchmade’s Commerical Law Enforcement Business Development Manager, says, “Within our division we have 40 years-plus of experience in law enforcement and the tactical markets. With some of these new tools and assets we will be implementing we look to even better serve all those in this market.”.

You can visit the Benchmade Law Enforcement Division Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/BenchmadeLE.