HallMark Cutlery™ Presents the Newest UZI® Tactical Fixed Blade Knives

Kodak, TN — In the world of tactical gear, the iconic Uzi brand sets an elite standard in function, performance and design. Drawing on all elements of this legendary brand, HallMark creates cutlery that reflects the brand’s strength, innovation, and utility in a line of knives that include models for everyday needs, as well as fully duty-ready, strategically designed tools of the trade.

The UZI® Night Commander is the newest addition to the UZI tactical knives line by HallMark Cutlery. The Night Commander feature a black, hard coated, 7CR17 stainless steel blade and guard. The handle is a textured rubber, for a comfortable, sure grip. The Night Commander is available in two, affordable, sizes. The Small Night Commander (ZF65) measures 8” overall, with a 3-3/4” blade. It can also double as a boot knife. The MSRP is $31.49. The Large Night Commander (ZF66) measures 9-1/2” overall, with a 4-3/4” blade. The MSRP for the larger version is $36.99. Both versions include a nylon, M.O.L.L.E sheath.

Visit http://www.hallmarkcutlery.com/ for more information.