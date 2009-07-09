HallMark Cutlery™ Presents New Robert Klaas / Kissing Crane™ Hunting Knife Line

Knoxville, TN — HallMark Cutlery introduces a new series of hunting knives under the Robert Klaas / Kissing Crane™ brand. Highlights of the line include genuine leather sheaths, stainless steel blades and nickel silver shields. There are three classic patterns in the line, each beautifully crafted. Blade steel is high quality 440 stainless, offering a good balance of hardness and corrosion resistance—taking a keen edge and easy to maintain.

Euro Hunter Series

The “Euro Hunter Series” (KC77 pattern) is 8” overall length, with a 3-7/8” stainless steel blade and a brass hand guard. The KC77 series also features a genuine leather, belt sheath, with the Two Cranes logo embossed on the front. The KC77 is available in Genuine Ram’s Horn (KC977 – MSPR: $79.99), Genuine Deer Stag (KC577 – MSPR: $124.99) and Jigged Autumn Bone (KC677BR – MSRP; $74.99).

Classic Hunter

The “Classic Hunter Series” (KC78 pattern) is a handy knife that features a nickel silver hand guard, aluminum pommel, and is 7-3/4” overall length, with a 3-1/2” stainless steel blade. KC78 also features genuine leather, holster style sheath, embossed with the Two Cranes logo. The KC78 is available in the following handle materials: Genuine Ram’s Horn (KC978 – MSRP: $61.99), Genuine Deer Stag (KC578 – MSPR: $99.99), Jigged Autumn Bone (KC678BR – MSRP: $61.99) and Yellow Delrin (KC378 – MSRP: $56.99).

Custom Hunter

The “Custom Hunter” (KC676BR) is a beefy knife that features laser engraved stainless steel bolsters and Jigged Autumn Bone handle scales. The large hunter is 8” overall length, with a 3-1/2” stainless steel blade and includes a genuine leather, holster style sheath, embossed with the Two Cranes logo. MSPR: $74.99

The Kissing Crane™ brand also includes classic pocketknife patterns; such as Trapper, Stockman, Copperhead, Congress and Whittler, which are all available in several handle variations.

HallMark Cutlery may be a new name to the marketplace, but it represents the Hall family’s thirty years of domestic and international experience in cutlery design, manufacturing, sourcing, distribution, licensing and marketing. Focused on quality products, value pricing and excellent customer service, HallMark is extremely proud and excited to present their latest editions, new product lines and services…

• UZI® Tactical Knives - A legendary brand. New models incorporate innovative and contemporary design details.

• Kissing Crane™- Old world quality and craftsmanship since 1834. Handsome, distinctive, traditional knives—hand finished with attention to every detail.

• Chief Brand Cutlery - Traditional pocketknives offering quality and value—specifically designed to meet price points, without sacrificing quality.

• HallMark™ Brand Cutlery – Premium quality knives and accessory products.

• Super™ - Full line of premium, cutlery care products for key add-on sales.

• Stocking Distributor of Lansky Sharpeners® – The world’s most recognized and respected name in sharpening products. The pioneer in effective, simple and safe sharpening solutions for cutlery and edged tools—Lansky offers a wide variety of diamond, alumina ceramic and tungsten carbide sharpeners, as well as many types of honing stones.

• Laser Marking - As a full service cutlery distributor, HallMark also offers state of the art laser marking capabilities. We can mark on metal, wood, glass, leather and plastics. We invite you to contact our creative team to work with you to design distinctive and functional items.