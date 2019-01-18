New Zero Tolerance 0460TI is a handsome mid-sized carry

TUALATIN, Oregon—The Zero Tolerance 0460 is one of our most popular knives. Its original handle featured a carbon fiber front scale and titanium back. But the new 0460TI handle is all titanium.

Designed by Dmitry Sinkevich, the 0460TI is based on his Polychotky Jr. Like the original, it has a pronounced ergonomic handle curve that fits neatly into the hollow of the hand. Partial 3D handle machining adds dimensionality and enhances grip.

The blade steel is S35VN for toughness and resistance to edge chipping—with no loss of wear resistance. Rich in niobium, vanadium, and chromium carbides, it enables a sharp, long-lasting edge. For sharp looks, ZT gives the blade a two-tone finish: stonewashed on the flats and machine satin on the grinds.

The knife opens with ZT’s KVT ball-bearing system and a flipper. A titanium frame lock with hardened steel lockbar insert secures the blade safely open during use. A matte black anodized aluminum backspacer adds a handsome decorative touch. And finally, the black backspacer is complemented by black hardware and a reversible, black pocketclip.

0460TI

• MADE IN THE USA

• MANUAL OPENING WITH KVT BALL-BEARING SYSTEM, FLIPPER

• TITANIUM FRAME LOCK, HARDENED STEEL LOCKBAR INSERT

• REVERSIBLE POCKETCLIP, LEFT/RIGHT, TIP UP

• $275.00 MSRP

STEEL: S35VN, MACHINE SATIN GRINDS, STONEWASHED FLATS

BLADE THICKNESS: 0.121 IN.

HANDLE: TITANIUM, STONEWASHED FINISH

BLADE: 3.25 IN.

CLOSED: 4.4 IN.