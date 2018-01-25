Zero Tolerance 0393 takes boldness to the maximus

New from ZT and Rick Hinderer - Based on Hinderer “Maximus”

TUALATIN, Ore. — Big and aggressive, the new 0393 pairs Rick Hinderer’s distinctive style with ZT’s solid build in a substantial knife that is also comfortably lightweight.

The 0393 features a harpoon-style version of Rick Hinderer’s “spanto” blade in CPM 20CV. The blade shape offers maximum cutting power with a sturdy tip for piercing. The 20CV steel provides superior hardness and corrosion resistance, along with toughness, wear resistance, and excellent edge retention.

For smooth and easy opening, the 0393’s blade moves out of the handle with our KVT ballbearing opening and a handy flipper.

For comfortable carry, the 0393’s handle is built of strong, lightweight titanium, anodized in a handsome blue. A G10 overlay, machined with a Hinderer custom texture, not only enhances grip, but also gives the knife an outstanding look. In addition, the new 0393 will also accept a selection of Hinderer custom hardware so you can make it your own.

ZT 0393:

Made in the USA

Manual KVT ball-bearing opening system

Titanium fram lock, hardened steel lockbar insert

Titanium pocketclip, left/right reversible

$300.00 MSRP

Steel: CPM 20CV, DLC coated flats, maching satin finish grinds

Blade Thickness: 0.156 in.

Handle: Anodized titanium, textured G10 overlay

Blade: 3.5 in. long

Closed: 4.75 in.

About Zero Tolerance Knives

Zero Tolerance is a brand of Kai USA Ltd. The ZT brand first made its appearance in 2006 when we saw a place in the market for a Made-in-the-USA line of hard-use knives that would meet the needs of professionals in the military and law enforcement, as well as other first responders, such as firefighters and emergency medical personnel.

Zero Tolerance Knives are manufactured of premium materials such as S30V, S35VN, or CTS-204P blade steel and G-10, titanium, and carbon-fiber handle scales. Operation is conspicuously smooth and ZT fit and finish is second to none. Our customers have described ZTs as a “real beast” and—proudly—"overbuilt.” All ZTs are built in our Tualatin, Oregon USA manufacturing facility by our most skilled workers.