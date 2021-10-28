San Diego, CA – Aker Leather, in partnership with Bayco Products, is pleased to announce our best-selling line of Nightguard weapon light holsters now accommodates all Nightstick handgun weapon light models:

TCM-550XL/550XLS

TCM-550XL-GL

TSM-11G

TSM-12G

TSM-13G

TSM-14G

TSM-15G

TSM-16G (forthcoming)

TWM-350

TWM-850XL/850XLS

TWM-30/30F

Aker Leather was the first company to develop weapon light holsters and has expanded our Nightguard line over the past 20 years to accommodate the latest technology and innovations. For more than 10 years, Nightstick has served the law enforcement market with best-in-class headlights, flashlights, and weapon lights with high lumen ratings and exceptional product quality, at an affordable cost.

Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with wearing a perfectly fitted holster, knowing your weapon light mounted firearm is securely by your side, and encased in our finest leather craftsmanship. Always molded from the highest-grade US cowhide, always made right here in the USA.

The following holster models are available for Nightstick weapon lights:

On-Duty:

114 Nightguard Low Ride Duty Holster*

115 Nightguard High Ride Duty Holster*

Off-Duty:

147 Nightguard XL

147C Nightguard Compact

167 Nightguard Holster*

167A Nightguard Open Top Holster*

267 Nightguard Paddle Holster*

267A Nightguard Paddle Open Top Holster*

*accommodates red dot optics.

These holsters are compatible with most popular weapon manufacturers. Check out our website for our full weapon list and more details at akerleather.com!

About Aker International, Inc.

Aker International, Inc. features a comprehensive line of exceptional quality leather duty and off-duty products, handcrafted and manufactured in the USA since 1981. From the LAPD to the FBI, many top law enforcement and federal agencies choose Aker for their holster, belt, and accessory needs.