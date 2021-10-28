SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Aker Leather is pleased to announce more than a dozen newly redesigned holsters specifically made to accommodate popular red dot sights, including those from Leupold, Trijicon, Halycon, and the Sig Sauer ROMEO1. We are now offering four On-Duty holsters and nine Off-Duty concealed carry holsters adapted to fit the latest optics. Some of these holsters are also compatible with tactical lights and suppressor height sights, so you can be ready with whatever configuration your duty requires.

Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with wearing a perfectly fitted holster, knowing your optics-ready firearm is securely by your side, and encased in our finest leather craftsmanship. Always molded from the highest-grade US cowhide, always made right here in the USA.

The following holster models are optics-ready:

On-Duty:

114 Nightguard Low Ride Duty Holster*

115 Nightguard High Ride Duty Holster*

118 Blue Line Drop Loop Duty Holster

119 Blue Line High Ride Duty Holster

Off-Duty:

144 D.A. Paddle Holster

144A D.A. Open Top Paddle Holster

146 Specialist Belt Slide Holster

146A Specialist Open Top Belt Slide Holster

154 Yaqui Slide

167 Nightguard Holster*

167A Nightguard Open Top Holster*

170 FlatSider XR14 Straight Draw Holster

170A FlatSider XR15 Straight Draw Open Top Holster

178 Hugger XL Belt Slide Holster

267 Nightguard Paddle Holster*

267A Nightguard Paddle Open Top Holster*

*accommodates weapon lights.

These holsters are compatible with most popular weapon manufacturers. Check out our website for our full weapon list and more details at akerleather.com !

About Aker International, Inc.

Aker International, Inc. features a comprehensive line of exceptional quality leather duty and off-duty products, handcrafted and manufactured in the USA since 1981. From the LAPD to the FBI, many top law enforcement and federal agencies choose Aker for their holster, belt, and accessory needs.