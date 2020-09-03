OTTO Engineering hosting giveaway for active duty LEOs in honor of ‘National Thank a Police Officer Day’

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. — The police officer who puts their life on the line with no superpowers, no X-ray vision, no super-strength, no ability to fly, and above all no invulnerability to bullets, reveals far greater virtue than Superman-who is only a mere superhero.

September 19 is National Thank a Police Officer Day. It is with extreme gratitude that we say: Thank you for your service. Your dedication and sacrifice have gone above the call of duty and it is debt we cannot repay.

This year especially we would like to honor the men and women in blue, so we are doing a giveaway for active duty LEOs.

Bluetooth Revo NC2 : OTTO’s

: Knife : Custom knife and seatbelt cutter engraved with, “To Protect and Serve”

: Custom knife and seatbelt cutter engraved with, “To Protect and Serve” Flag : Custom Thin Blue Line Metal Flag

: Custom Thin Blue Line Metal Flag M&P Officer Tactical Range Bag: Has durable ballistic fabric and thick nylon strapping to ensure it will outlast the nastiest circumstances.

Here’s how to enter:

