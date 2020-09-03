OTTO Engineering hosting giveaway for active duty LEOs in honor of ‘National Thank a Police Officer Day’

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. — The police officer who puts their life on the line with no superpowers, no X-ray vision, no super-strength, no ability to fly, and above all no invulnerability to bullets, reveals far greater virtue than Superman-who is only a mere superhero.
September 19 is National Thank a Police Officer Day. It is with extreme gratitude that we say: Thank you for your service. Your dedication and sacrifice have gone above the call of duty and it is debt we cannot repay.
This year especially we would like to honor the men and women in blue, so we are doing a giveaway for active duty LEOs.
- Bluetooth Revo NC2: OTTO’s newest speaker mic features a revolutionary patented noise-canceling (NC) microphone for optimum voice clarity even in high-noise situations. With HD audio this speaker mic is no toy, it’s a professional, rugged tool for law enforcement. The speaker mic works with portable radios, cellular phones and mobile radios as well. The Bluetooth Revo NC2 has a battery to outlast even the longest shifts and with large and rugged buttons, there’s no fear of self-actuating.
- Knife: Custom knife and seatbelt cutter engraved with, “To Protect and Serve”
- Flag: Custom Thin Blue Line Metal Flag
- M&P Officer Tactical Range Bag: Has durable ballistic fabric and thick nylon strapping to ensure it will outlast the nastiest circumstances.
Here’s how to enter:
- Follow us on Instagram
- Like this photo on Instagram
- Comment below the Instagram photo with your favorite on the job memory
- To increase your chance of winning: Tag 3 friends in the comment section of the Instagram photo or reshare the photo to your page AND tag us. (Profile must be on public first)
US only. Ends September 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. CST. OTTO employees, dealers, manufacturers’ reps and corresponding relatives are not eligible to win. Must not unfollow after entry. Winner must be able to provide verification that he or she is current police officer. Winner will need to provide the name of the radio model after announcement. Radio model must be a model that OTTO currently supports.
To see the full list of radio models we support, please visit https://www.otto-comm.com/products/speakermicrophones/speakermicrophones/bluetooth-revo-nc2.
About OTTO Engineering
OTTO Engineering designs and manufactures communications accessories, specializing in mission-critical equipment for the two-way radio market. USA made – premium quality.