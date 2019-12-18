Team Wendy Launches New Helmet Liner Raising the Bar on Comfort

CLEVELAND, OH – Cleveland-based Team Wendy®, a leading provider of exceptional head protection systems, announced today the immediate availability of the CloudLine™ System, a new drop-in helmet liner designed for exceptional comfort while upholding the safety standards operators have come to expect from the brand.

The liner, named CloudLine™ for its unique comfort grade, features the softest Team Wendy patented Zorbium® foam to-date, used in strategically placed hexagon-shaped comfort pads designed to prevent hot spots while maintaining protection. Furthermore, the exceptionally comfortable liner is optimized for the widest range of ground combat helmets on the market. Previous Team Wendy drop-in liners were developed around specs of the standard ACH/ECH helmets, while CloudLine is designed to fit a broader range of helmets, including those used throughout special operations communities.

“This liner is designed to feel as comfortable and effortless as a baseball cap,” said Team Wendy CEO Jose Rizo-Patron. “The CloudLine System furthers Team Wendy’s position as the market leader in drop-in helmet systems, combining the best in comfort and protection with the ability to customize fit.”

The system includes:

Three impact liner pads (front, crown, rear)

Four thick hexagon-shaped Cloud pads

Seven soft comfort pads in various shapes and sizes

Ten Velcro® brand hook disks

CloudLine retails for $109.99 and is available for purchase on TeamWendy.com and through authorized Team Wendy dealers.

CloudLine exceeds ACH blunt impact requirements (AR/PD 10-02) and is compatible with nearly all standard ground combat helmets, though some models may also require a CAM FIT™ Retention System retrofit in order for the CloudLine System to fit properly.

Attendees of the upcoming SHOT Show convention in Las Vegas will be among the first to experience the new liner. The trade show, running from Jan. 21 through Jan. 24 at the Sands Expo Center, draws more than 60,000 people each year across a myriad of communities, including military, law enforcement and SAR professionals. Media and patrons are invited to try out the CloudLine system. Team Wendy will be located at booth 8311 on level one.

About Team Wendy®

Team Wendy is a family-owned company dedicated to providing exceptional head protection systems designed from the inside out for those who risk their lives every day. Founded in 1997, our Cleveland-based company places a strong focus on the prevention of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in honor of the company’s namesake Wendy Moore, who died tragically from a TBI following a ski accident. As a leading supplier of helmet systems for military, law enforcement, search and rescue, and adventure sports, Team Wendy is steadfast in our dedication to the pursuit of improving head protection research, design and development, bringing more choice, better technology and reliable customer service to the industry. Team Wendy was recognized as a winner of the Cleveland Top Workplaces 2019 award by The Plain Dealer and was also named one of NorthCoast 99’s Best Places to Work in Northeast Ohio in 2016. Learn more at www.TeamWendy.com.