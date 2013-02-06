February 20th. is National Handcuff Day. On this day we celebrate handcuffs. It is a good day to be especially law abiding. February 20th is the birthday of the modern handcuff. It’s on that date in 1912 that the US Patent office issued patent 1,017,955 to George A. Carney for a “swinging bow ratchet - type” adjustable handcuff. Previous handcuff designs were heavy, bulky and awkward to use. The Carney design was lighter and easier to apply. Since that patent, most modern handcuffs around the world have been made with the same swing through design, with minor modifications. The Carney Patent was bought by James Milton Gill who then started the Peerless® Handcuff Company of Springfield, Mass. Now in its fourth generation, Peerless® Handcuff Company remains a family business committed to producing the finest restraints available.

More information: www.nationalhandcuffday.com and www.peerless.net