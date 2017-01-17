Harrisonburg Police get new restraint system for violent situations

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Harrisonburg City Council has approved more than $4000 for the Harrisonburg Police Department to purchase four WRAP Restraint Systems by Safe Restraints, Inc., a new way for officers to restrain violent or combative people.

The WRAP Restraint System places a person in an upright position, allowing them to breathe but limiting movement.

Sergeant Todd Miller, the Supervisor of the Personnel Development Unit with HPD says the device is much safer than simple leg restraints.

“We’ve seen injuries to the individuals that (are being) arrested or injuries to the officers after someone is taken into custody,” Miller said. “After the application of this device, the tendency for further injury to that person and the officers is virtually eliminated.”

Miller says it would take a minimum of three officers to move the person once they’re in the device.

According to a memo sent by the police chief to the city, the WRAP has not had a death or injury because of the device in its 20 year history.

The funding for the four devices would become available after City Council approves the consent agenda on January 24.

