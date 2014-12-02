Peerless Handcuff Company Proudly Introduces Their New Superlite Chain Link Handcuff - Model 730C

SPRINGFIELD, MA – Peerless® Handcuff Company introduces the new Model 730C – Superlite Chain Link Handcuff. Weighing in at just 5.2 ounces the Model 730C is near half the weight of a typical standard chain link handcuff. The Superlite is designed to meet the demands of law enforcement professionals while making the job a little easier.

The Model 730C’s major components utilize aerospace grade aluminum, carbon steel and stainless steel. It also features steel swivels, steel chain links and spun rivet construction. The smooth single-strand action has 21 locking positions with a push pin double lock. Available in either gray or black ceramic finish.

The Model 730C Superlite is National Institute of Justice Standard 0307.01 certified. The Model 730C is made in the USA and comes with two keys and a lifetime warranty for manufacturer defect.

For more information on Peerless® Handcuff Company history and products visit www.peerless.net.

