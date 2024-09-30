World Emblem completes the asset purchase of Hero’s Pride

PRESS RELEASE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — World Emblem, the world’s largest emblem and patch manufacturer, announced it has acquired the assets of Hero’s Pride, the leading producer of emblem products for first responders. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1981, Hero’s Pride is one of the fastest growing brands in law enforcement with 10,000 SKUs and 40 million items sold. The Los Angeles-based company serves law enforcement, public safety, and military heroes across all 50 U.S. states and Canada. In addition to manufacturing patches and badges, Hero’s Pride is dedicated to addressing the root cause of health issues first responders face every day through its AIRTEK and Ballistic products including belts, holders, and cases.

“We were attracted by Hero’s Pride’s brand, strong management team, and mission to provide innovative products for first responders.” Randy Carr, President and CEO of World Emblem

“The company also shares our focus on family, teamwork, and collaboration, and we look forward to continuing to expand our respective product lines – from emblems, patches, and badges to duty gear and uniform accessories – to better serve our existing and new customers,” Randy Carr, President and CEO of World Emblem said.

“We believe the World Emblem team is best suited to continue fulfilling our mission of improving the lives of those dedicated to protecting us every day,” said Mike Marmor, President of Hero’s Pride. “We look forward to building on our history of helping first responders strengthen their respected image in the community by providing them with highly customized and intricate emblems and other products.”

World Emblem utilizes the latest equipment and state-of-the-art technology to manufacture customized emblems and multi-textured products including Flexbroidery, FlexStyle, and 3D embroidered patches. The company has plants in Georgia, Texas, California, Mexico, the UK and Canada, enabling it to offer clients faster production and delivery times than overseas manufacturers.

About World Emblem

World Emblem is the largest emblem and patch manufacturer in the world. The South Florida-based company produces and ships 250 million products a year for sports headwear, footwear, sports garments, uniforms, and other apparel. World Emblem utilizes the latest equipment and technology to quickly manufacture and deliver large-scale projects to clients including New Era, Aramark, Cintas, and Levi’s. For more information, visit www.worldemblem.com.

About Hero’s Pride

Hero’s Pride is one of the fastest-growing brands in law enforcement, with 10,000 SKUs and 40 million items sold. The Los Angeles-based company serves law enforcement, public safety, and military heroes across all 50 U.S. states and Canada. Hero’s Pride is dedicated to addressing the root causes of health issues first responders face every day. For more information, visit www.herospride.com.