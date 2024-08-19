Grote Industries launches new WorkShield product line

PRESS RELEASE

MADISON, Ind. — As part of its mission to make the road a safer place, Grote Industries announces its new line of warning lights, Grote WorkShield. Powered by HINVII* technology, WorkShield lamps use minimally visible, low-wavelength light to illuminate high-visibility material, significantly raising its conspicuousness without distracting personnel or disturbing traffic.

Designed to deliver the visibility critical to worker safety, Grote’s WorkShield lights are versatile enough for any application and can be strategically mounted on a wide variety of equipment like refuse trucks, utility trucks, tow trucks, and emergency response vehicles. This allows them to illuminate the high-visibility clothing and material on a worksite without directing visible light into traffic or other surroundings. “Our team is excited to bring this innovative product to market,” said Matt Forner, Grote’s Director of Aftermarket Sales, noting the benefits of WorkShield lights. “The HINVII technology built into our quality lamps brings a new layer of safety to work sites, further building on our commitment to make the world a safer place.”

The WorkShield product line currently features two flat-mount options: the first uses six LED diodes producing low-wavelength HINVII light, while the second supplements the base model with four amber light diodes for added versatility. Both versions mount easily to nearly any solid, flat surface and are available through Grote distributors now.

*HINVII is a registered trademark of Avid IP Holdings LLC

To learn more about Grote Industries, visit grote.com.

About Grote Industries

Grote Industries is a global leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of innovative visibility, safety, and smart trailer systems for the on-highway, off-highway, and trailer body builder markets. Grote products include a full range of vehicle lighting, electrical, reflective, and telematics systems, and the accessories necessary to support their long-life performance. Family-owned since 1901, the company is headquartered in Madison, Indiana, and serves international customers with locations in Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia. Additional information is available at grote.com.