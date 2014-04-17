Introducing Westin LED Lighting

Westin Automotive is very proud to announce the launch of our LED Light program. This is a complete LED Light program that includes Single and Double Row LED Light Bars, LED Lights of various shapes, sizes and wattage, Work Utility Lights, and LED Accessories and Brackets. Accessories include wiring and light covers. Brackets include Bar Clamps and Bottom Mounts.

Westin’s circuitry is designed in-house to be more powerful, more efficient and to generate less heat. Our LED Light Bar housings feature heat sinks designed to keep inside temperatures at a minimum, allowing our LEDs to run cooler and brighter. We then give our housings a high quality powder-coat and finish them off with a custom-molded rubber seal and an unbreakable, scratch resistant lens. All lights include mounting hardware.