Super Vac and Command Light appoints two new regional sales managers to southern territories

PRESS RELEASE

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Super Vac and Command Light proudly announce the appointment of two new regional sales managers with the addition of Kirk Grau in the South Central region and the promotion of Wade Fossum to Southeast Regional Sales Manager. Both now represent Super Vac’s expansive lineup of ventilation equipment and Command Light’s array of scene lighting products.

Fossum brings more than a decade of experience with the company, serving in various capacities since 2012. Most recently, he led Super Vac’s Inside Sales and Customer Service. His extensive product knowledge and exceptional customer service skills uniquely positions him for success in this new role, effective May 13, 2024. Fossum will cover Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. Fossum succeeds Gary Wilkins, whose five years of outstanding sales performance and company commitment was invaluable.

Grau replaces former sales manager Steve Tinberg, who passed away in late 2022. Recognizing the complexities of this expansive territory, which includes Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico and Texas, the search for sales manager was focused on finding an experienced salesperson with a commendable firefighting background. Grau brings more than 25-plus years in strategic national sales experience in the healthcare industry, all the while serving as a volunteer firefighter in the state of Texas. Grau’s firefighter certifications include Firefighter 1 and 2, Fire Officer 1 and 2, Instructor 1 and Engine Boss Trainee (ENGBT) certifications. Additonally, he was named Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department Rookie of the Year (2014), Firefighter of the Year (2016) and Officer of the Year (2017).

“We are thrilled to appoint Wade Fossum as our Southeast Regional Sales Manager. His dedication to our brands and his deep understanding of our products makes him the ideal candidate to continue our successful sales efforts in the Southeast region,” Super Vac and Command Light President Roger Weinmeister said. “And I can’t say enough about Grau’s experience. Not only did his firefighter experience impress me, but his many sales accolades, along with his history in developing and growing distribution networks, will be truly advantageous for our South Central territory.”

Wilkins departs his role with expressed gratitude. “Working for the Weinmeister family has been an honor and privilege,” Wilkins said. “I am grateful for the exceptional distributors, who have become friends over the years. While I look forward to spending more time with my family, I will always hold Super Vac and Command Light in high regard. And more importantly, I know that Wade will continue to uphold Super Vac’s tradition of top-tier customer service.”

Fossum and Grau expressed similar enthusiasm for their new roles. “Joining the outside sales team of these leading brands is an exciting opportunity,” Fossum said. “I am committed to upholding our tradition of excellence in every interaction.” Grau agreed, “With Super Vac’s market leadership and Command Light’s innovative solutions, I look forward to contributing to these brands’ continued success.”

Fossum will be present at key industry events, including the South Carolina Fire Rescue in Myrtle Beach (June 12-15), Southeast Association of Fire Chiefs in Atlanta (July 16-18) and SAFRE in North Carolina (Aug. 9-10), while Grau will attend the Arkansas Fire Convention in Hot Springs (June 5-9), the 130th Annual Oklahoma State Firefighters’ Association Conference in Midwest City (June 12-15), the Texas State Firefighters’ and Fire Marshals’ Training Conference in San Marcos (June 27-30) and the Louisiana State Firemens’ Association Conference in Baton Rouge (July 23-27) and the New Mexico Professional Firefighters’ Association Conference in Ruidoso (Aug. 3-5). To view Super Vac’s full territory breakdown, visit supervac.com/sales-support. To view Command Lights’ full territory lineup, visit commandlight.com/sales-support.

About Super Vac

Super Vac is the world’s leading manufacturer in the emergency ventilation products. A onestop shop for all things ventilation, Super Vac equips crews with a versatile array of only the toughest solutions, including the industry’s largest lineup of PPV fans, spanning from 8- to 80- inch blades, as well as smoke ejectors, available in 12-, 16-, 20- and 24-inch blades. Super Vac also manufactures rescue saws, rehab misters and other necessities.

About Command Light

Command Light, located in Fort Collins, Colo., has specialized in scene lighting for the emergency industry for more than 25 years and features only the best light towers, compact scene lighting, traffic flow boards and other safety lighting products. Command Light’s towers are available in a variety of configurations, including AC or DC, different tower bases, varying output choices and a long list of options, like backlighting to illuminate both sides of the scene.