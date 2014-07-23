CoBRA® Software Provides Common Operating Picture for 2014 World Cup

Defense Group Inc. (DGI) CoBRA® Software division has just completed their latest international project, supporting the Brazilian Army and Navy during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

CoBRA® has been supporting United States first responders for nearly 15 years, and the CoBRA® CBRNe Decision Support software has been deployed to US Military installations CONUS and OCONUS.

CoBRA® has been known by civilian and military first responders within the United States for over a decade as a powerful, yet easy to use CBRNe / HAZMAT software. In 2012, CoBRA® began making the transition towards WEB-enabled applications as well and now offers a complete set of all-hazards tools for easy web-based emergency operations and response.

Now CoBRA® software has been deployed across Brazil with the support of CTEX – Army Technology Center (Centro Tecnologico do Exercito). CoBRA®’s client (laptop)-based software and WEB-based platform were used by soldiers and security personnel to exercise the following capabilities:

• Track real-time location of undercover security elements equipped with handheld sensors

• Gather real-time remote GPS-tagged photographs

• Generate and collate real-time operation logs for all participating security elements

• Gather and collate real-time GPS-tagged sensor readings (mobile and fixed site)

• Display all data in real time on a single map, accessible anywhere

• Archive all data and provide export to common file formats (Excel, Google Earth)

• Provide real-time alarms based on multiple chemical, radiological and weather sensor readings

• Provide all response plans, databases, checklists, responder data and after action report tools.

“During world cup, all stadiums were monitored using CoBRA software by the Army in ten cities and Navy in two cities. The flexibility of CoBRA provided us the capacity to monitor our CBRN sensor networks and deployed response teams at local Command and Control centers as well as National C2 center in Brasília, providing real time information about largest CBRN defense operation ever deployed by the Brazilian MoD.” Cel Paulo Malizia, Chefe da Divisão de Defesa QBN, Centro Tecnológico do Exército.

CoBRA® enhanced Brazil’s ability to achieve a true Common Operating Picture, and allowed the Emergency Operations Center to view all sensors and resources on a single map and dashboard, across multiple venues simultaneously.

In 2014, CoBRA® released the web based Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) Toolset. Initially designed for Military Installations to respond and recover after an attack or natural disaster, this powerful web-based toolset also meets the needs of civilian first responders when dealing with incidents such as Active Shooter, HAZMAT Spill, Bomb Threat, Campus Security, and major storm Restoration of Operations.

ATSO allows users to create color coded “zones” within an area, from school campus, to sports stadium, to military installation. ATSO facilitates dispatching and tracking of response teams to survey and clear those zones. ATSO can be used for Operational Readiness Exercises and Inspections.

All existing and new CoBRA® customers who utilize the CoBRA® Collaboration platform will receive this upgraded set of tools as part of the standard client/web application solution at no additional charge.

The CoBRA® Collaboration platform syncs all CoBRA® users together for real time information sharing and Common Operating Picture. Shared map view, shared incident data, and the ability to track users on a map are just some of the features.

About CoBRA Software

CoBRA WEB version is an all-hazards incident management solution that provides synchronization and collaboration for the users of the CoBRA desktop client version, as well as providing thin client (Web) access to incident information and CBRNe data via a browser. CoBRA software has supported the United States Military and First Responder community for over a decade and has been deployed to US Military Bases worldwide providing all hazards decision support and information dominance.

CoBRA software is an easy to use application that provides quick access to critical information that First Responders and Military Personnel need when planning for or responding to day to day operations as well as mission critical events.

CoBRA is a product of Vienna, Virginia based Defense Group Inc, a veteran owned small business which brings over 25 years of experience supporting the military and federal government with tools and expertise in emergency management.