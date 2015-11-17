FLIR Announces identiFINDER R200 Pager-Sized Radiation Identification Tool

A cost-effective spectroscopic personal radiation detector (SPRD) for front-line threat assessment

WILSONVILLE, OR – FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced the launch of the identiFINDER® R200, the latest addition to its industry-leading identiFINDER R-Series handheld radiation detection and identification tools. Intended for use by state and local law enforcement agencies and first responders, the wearable identiFINDER R200 delivers American National Standards Institute (ANSI) N42.48 compliant identification at a price that enables more first responders to perform immediate front-line detection and response during a radiological event.

At less than one pound, the lightweight identiFINDER R200 is fully compliant with the ANSI N42.32 Personal Radiation Detector (PRD) standard and boasts a compact and rugged design to wear on a belt without burdening the officer. It also provides continuous radiation monitoring during routine traffic stops, high visibility events, and in mass transit or critical infrastructure entry control points, without requiring any user interaction.

The identiFINDER R-series of products share a field-proven, common user interface and simple data presentation. With tens of thousands of identiFINDER units deployed globally, the familiar interface design of the identiFINDER R200 allows for quick integration with existing operational protocols while also reducing officer training time and costs. Using the latest advancements in Bluetooth® and web server technologies, the OneTouch Reachback™ feature provides officers large-scale situational awareness and enables instant notifications to help improve communications with command and control.

“The resolution offered by identiFINDER R200 allows first responders to react quickly to identified threats,” said Dennis Barket, Jr., Vice President and General Manager of FLIR Detection. “The low price point of this tool will allow more agencies to deploy it, empowering a new level of protection to safeguard the communities they represent.”

FLIR will showcase the identiFINDER R200 for the first time at the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Expo (EMEX) November 17-18 in Las Vegas, NV, booth #517. The identiFINDER R200 will be available globally in early 2016 with an MSRP starting at $2,995 USD. To learn more about the identiFINDER R200, visit: http://www.flir.com/r200.

About FLIR Systems

