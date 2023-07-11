Juvare announces launch of Juvare Unified Command Platform for federal and defense clients

FedRAMP High authorized solution supports digital modernization efforts while simultaneously ensuring the integrity of national data.

ATLANTA - Juvare, the leader in situational awareness and critical incident preparedness and response technology, today announced the launch of the Juvare Unified Command Platform™ (UCP), part of its new Juvare Federal & Defense (JFD) business unit. The platform enables federal and defense agencies to improve real-time situational awareness, facilitate secure interagency collaboration, and digitize workflows as part of public sector digital modernization efforts. The FedRAMP® High authorized version of UCP is available on the FedRAMP marketplace through Juvare Federal Cloud.

“UCP demonstrates our commitment to deliver modern and secure technology solutions that improve collaboration and operational efficiency while simultaneously strengthening our nation’s cyber infrastructure,” said Robert (“Bob”) Watson, CEO of Juvare. “Not only does the platform meet the highest standards in information security, it does so while also delivering modern, easily adaptable, user-friendly software.”

UCP delivers pre-built workflows such as case management, evacuation and communication coordination, law enforcement availability pay, paper and policy tracking, protective detail assignments, and scalable exercise simulation and facilitation that can be easily configured by each agency. This accelerates speed to value by ensuring that agency time and resources are spent meeting goals instead of solving recurring workflow problems.

“UCP is much more than just a workflow and visualization application,” said Patrick Macfarlane, Chief Operating Officer of Juvare Federal & Defense. “It’s a single solution that replaces manual processes with automated, secure, and scalable workflows. By collecting data from multiple sources and providing an aggregate view on a single pane of glass, UCP enables swift and informed decision-making and ensures that agencies have AI-ready data for further analysis and augmentation.”

In addition to pre-built workflows, UCP incorporates a dynamic set of integrations and plug-ins designed to support data visualization, collaboration, and predictive analysis. Integrated within the UCP are powerful components such as Juvare Exchange® (JX) for robust collaboration and networking, JX Analyze for in-depth business intelligence, JX Connector for enhanced interagency data integration and aggregation, and world-class geospatial capabilities that support advanced predictive modeling for assessing the potential impacts of weather events.

“UCP aligns with the specific data security requirements of the U.S. government, providing secure access between federal and defense agencies for seamless data integration, collaboration, and a shared common operating picture,” said Patrick Lane, President, Juvare Federal & Defense. “The platform embodies Juvare’s unwavering resolve to innovate, ensuring the development of robust solutions that contribute to the security of our nation.”

For more information, visit www.juvare.com/ucp.

About Juvare

Juvare is a worldwide leader in crisis management software. Juvare solutions empower government agencies, corporations, healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands. For more information, visit http://www.juvare.com.