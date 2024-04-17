Mission Critical Partners names Buddy Hicks Client Services Director

PRESS RELEASE

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Mission Critical Partners (MCP) announced the hiring of Buddy Hicks as client services director. Hicks will oversee business-development initiatives in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio.

Hicks brings 25 years of experience in emergency-response communications to the firm. He previously served as a communications supervisor for the Waukegan (Illinois) Police Department and McHenry County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office. Hicks also served as 911 director for Grundy County (Illinois) and, most recently, as executive director for West Suburban Consolidated Communications, which provides 911 call-taking and dispatch services for five villages in suburban Chicago.

In addition, Hicks has been an active participant for the last eight years in the standards-development and occupational-analysis committees of the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials. The latter committee aggregates and analyzes data to better inform APCO’s standards-development efforts.

“From its inception 15 years ago, MCP has been committed to assembling a team of top-tier subject-matter experts dedicated to serving our clients,” said Rich Cagle, the firm’s chief growth officer. “We are delighted to welcome Bud Hicks to our team and look forward to the contributions he will make towards enhancing emergency-response outcomes for the communities our clients serve.”