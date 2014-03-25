New Dual-Light™ Series Joins Family of NIGHTSTICK® Multi-Purpose Flashlights

NIGHTSTICK introduces its NSP-2422 Series Dual-Light

NIGHTSTICK®, a leading innovator of professional lighting solutions, today announced the latest additions to its own line of multi-purpose flashlights. The NIGHTSTICK NSP-2242 Series features Dual-Light™ functionality, which combines the sharp-focused beam of light produced by its LED flashlight with the unfocused floodlight integrated into the polymer housing. By providing the additional ability to turn both independent lights on at the same time, the NSP-2242 offers unrestricted usage of bi-directional light to meet the widest variety of needs.

Using a CREE® LED rated at 130 lumens, in addition to a high-efficiency deep parabolic reflector, the sharp-focused flashlight beam on the NIGHTSTICK NSP-2242 reaches a distance of 181 meters, or just over 590 feet. The body-mounted CREE LED floodlight, which uses no reflector, is rated at 110 lumens, giving the light it casts a wide and even unfocused pattern, which is perfect for close-up illumination.

Employing dual-body switches, both the flashlight and floodlight can be used either independently or simultaneously, providing the user greater versatility and a vastly increased level of safety. Activating the flashlight mode occurs through a top body switch, which gives the user a choice between momentary or constant-on output. The bottom body switch operates the floodlight. Pressing both puts the user into Dual-Light mode. The light will run in constant-on flashlight mode for 9.5 hours, floodlight mode for 10.5 hours, and in Dual-Light mode, for 5 hours.

Keeping true to the NIGHTSTICK brand, the NSP-2242 Series is as rugged and durable as they come. With an engineered polymer housing and non-slip grip, it’s made to go just about anywhere. And, with a completely waterproof, and impact and chemical resistant design, this Dual-Light will stand up to just about anything.

“Inherently, flashlights are designed to provide distance illumination. Unfortunately, that means a quality flashlight will produce a blinding amount of light that is not optimal for close-up task work. With NIGHTSTICK’s exclusive Dual-Light technology built-in, NSP-2422 users will still have the freedom to use their flashlight for distance, but now have an imbedded floodlight that by design, maximizes productivity and safety regardless of the lighting need.” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager for Bayco Products, Inc. “We are seeing appeal for the NSP-2422 across a wide range of industries including industrial environments, sporting & outdoors, and automotive thanks to its powerful, integrated magnet. With three hands-free lighting options in one affordable product, the NIGHTSTICK NSP-2422 provides professionals a breath of fresh air from the single-purpose one-directional flashlight.”

The NIGHTSTICK NSP-2422 series products include three AA batteries, a built-in pocket/belt clip, removable lanyard, and a Limited Lifetime Warranty. Available colors include red (Model NSP-2422R) and black (Model NSP-2422B).

To find a retailer near you, visit: http://www.baycoproducts.com/index.php/nightstick-product-support/where-to-buy

About NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., NIGHTSTICK is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. NIGHTSTICK’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional Customer Service, NIGHTSTICK is the professional’s only choice. Life Depends On Light™.

About Bayco Products, Inc.

For 30 years, Bayco Products’ vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. The NIGHTSTICK and BAYCO brands are established and recognized world-wide as high-performance, high-quality, high-value lighting solutions across virtually every industry. For more information about Bayco Products, Inc., visit www.baycoproducts.com.

