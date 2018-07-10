Elbeco introduces the new go-to first responder shirt

Comfortable and Functional Alternative to the Daily Duty Uniform

READING, Pa. — Elbeco Inc.’s new First Responder Shirt is every Security and law enforcement officer’s new go-to comfortable shirt, featuring our Premium poplin fabric with DTX fabric treatment for stain, soil and moisture repellency. Approved by the Philadelphia Police Department, this casual yet professional design offers a comfortable and functional alternative to the daily duty uniform shirt.

Additional Features and Benefits:

65% Polyester/35% Cotton Poplin Weave

Banded dress collar with internal stays on long sleeve shirts

Convertible collar with internal stays on short sleeve shirts

Flat pockets with mitered flaps and functional button closures

Badge eyelets with internal support strap secure metal badge in place

Functional shoulder straps for mic attachment

Adjustable cuffs on long sleeve shirts

No creases

Long sleeve shirts have front placket

Short sleeve shirts have plain front

Straight yoke

Pearlescent buttons

DTX fabric treatment for stain, soil and moisture repellency

Machine washable

The First Responder Shirt will be available at authorized Elbeco Dealers in the Fall 2018, offered in Blue and White. For more Information, please contact your local sales representative at 800-468-4654 or visit www.elbeco.com.

About Elbeco Inc.

Since 1907, Elbeco has been manufacturing quality uniforms for Law Enforcement, Fire/EMS, Transportation and Postal professionals worldwide. Headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, Elbeco continues to be privately owned and operated and is the largest employer of union sewers in the uniform industry. Our products include a wide range of coordinated shirts, pants, performance polos and base layers and waterproof/breathable outerwear. Elbeco products are available through its international network of 400+ authorized dealers. For more information, please visit www.elbeco.com.