Fulfilling Women’s Training Needs

Not many firearm businesses can boast that their gun training courses are sold out three months in advance, but that’s the case at Ultimate Defense Firing Range and Shooting Center in St. Peters, Mo. Owner/director Paul Bastean attributes the popularity of Ultimate Defense’s classes to top quality instructors and the state-of-the-art range facility.

Ultimate Defense features three shooting bays with 18 lanes configured for rifles and handguns. It is also the home of the only Simunitions-based training facility in Missouri. In addition, there is a full retail operation where customers can rent or buy firearms and accessories.

“Training is what brings people to our range,” Bastean said.

Read the full story.