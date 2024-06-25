How to buy fentanyl protection and detection products (eBook)

Fentanyl has become a significant concern as a synthetic opioid present in various forms (e.g., powder, pill/tablet, liquid), posing different on-scene challenges for emergency responders.

According to the DEA, “fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine,” and it is known by street names such as Apace, China Girl, China Town, China White, Dance Fever, Goodfellas, Great Bear, He-Man, Poison, and Tango & Cash. Fentanyl is cheaper and stronger than illicit opioid pills or heroin, with one kilogram of fentanyl costing about $8,000 compared to $80,000 per kilogram for heroin.

Given the heightened awareness of fentanyl and the possibility of transdermal or respiratory exposure, many agencies are exploring ways to protect their officers and K9s. Agencies need to know basic information about fentanyl, PPE, and decontamination processes to prepare their officers and keep them safe.

This Police1 guide provides essential information on how agencies can assess the fentanyl exposure risks faced by their personnel and procure the appropriate protection and detection equipment.

Included in this guide:



Key considerations before purchasing fentanyl protection and detection products, ensuring you understand your agency’s specific needs and the capabilities of different products.

Top implementation strategies, helping you integrate these products effectively into your operations.

Essential questions to ask vendors, enabling you to gather all necessary information for informed purchasing decisions.

