Law enforcement officers may be aware of the consequences of Giglio impairment, but they may not realize how easily the routine performance of job duties and off-duty conduct can trigger severe consequences.

Over the course of their careers, law enforcement officers can inadvertently create Giglio material about themselves and Giglio rules require prosecutors to turn over evidence that can undermine an officer’s credibility. Some agencies may even resort to terminating Giglio impaired officers because of the detrimental effect the material could have on prosecution results.

This week, Shaw Bransford & Roth presents How To: Avoid a Giglio Issue in Your Career on March 23 at 11 am EST in the latest event of the Know Now Webinar Series. In this live webinar, Attorney James P. Garay Heelan will explain the Giglio rule and processes, as well as demonstrate just how to minimize your risk of creating a Giglio material.

The event costs $25 to attend plus Eventbrite registration fees. If you cannot view the webinar live, a presentation recording and slides can be provided upon request. Have questions? Contact Samantha Slusher by phone at 202-463-8400 or by email at sslusher@shawbransford.com.

The potential to create Giglio material lurks within the law enforcement community. Know now and avoid damaging your career.