Active911 and HAAS Alert partner to increase emergency responder safety

Digital alerts will be sent to nearby motorists when emergency responders are en route and on scene.

CHICAGO — HAAS Alert, a Chicago-based startup that alerts drivers of responding emergency vehicles, and Active911, an Oregon-based provider of digital tools to emergency responders, announced today that they have entered into a strategic agreement to bring HAAS Alert’s collision prevention safety service to Active911 customers.

Through this partnership, Active911 mobile app users can leverage the HAAS Alert Safety Cloud™ to automatically send digital alerts to nearby drivers and other emergency vehicles when responding to an emergency.

With distracted driving a major problem, First Responders put themselves at great risk while responding to emergency situations. According to a University of Minnesota study, the risk of collision between a civilian vehicle and emergency vehicle can be reduced by up to 90% when nearby drivers receive an advance warning.

“Every day in the United States, there are almost 200 roadway collisions involving a First Responder, with many of them having a connected device in their vehicle running the Active911 mobile app,” said Cory Hohs, co-founder and CEO of HAAS Alert. “Giving them affordable access to HAAS Alert’s digital alerting technology to keep them safer on the roadways while also protecting their communities aligns perfectly with our company mission.”

Joseph Sullivan, CEO of Active911, sees an immediate benefit to the First Responder community. “We love to see innovators making use of technology to improve safety, and we are happy to be a part of what HAAS Alert is doing. By adding their digital alerting capabilities to our mobile platform, First Responders using the Active911 system will have an added layer of protection while responding to emergencies.”

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert streams vital safety information in the form of real-time digital alerts to drivers and connected cars via in-vehicle systems and smartphone apps when emergency vehicles are approaching and on-scene. Responder-to-Vehicle and Responder-to-Responder solutions will be on display at FDIC 2019 (Booth #4227). To learn more, visit www.haasalert.com or contact press@haasalert.com.

About Active911

Active911 was created to make a better way to receive station alerts. Our mobile response app enhances mission-critical systems to provide more useable information on each call. To learn more, visit www.active911.com or contact marketing@active911.com.