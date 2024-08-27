DASCO Storage Solutions introduces Vaultrack: The smart electronic weapon management system

PRESS RELEASE

CHICAGO — DASCO Storage Solutions revolutionizes law enforcement weapon storage with the launch of Vaultrack, an advanced electronic locker system that not only sets new standards in safety and transparency, but also meets the increasingly rigorous demands of law enforcement agencies, offering a secure and organized solution for weapon storage.

One of Vaultrack’s key features is its tiered credential system which guarantees that access to each compartment is controlled and limited to personnel with the appropriate weapon qualifications, further enhancing security and accountability within the department.

To ensure that law enforcement agencies get the best solution for their storage needs, DASCO works directly with administrators to provide tailored solutions that seamlessly integrate with a department’s internal processes. Once integrated, administrators can determine who will have access to the Vaultrack E-locker’s contents and when they can access it. Whether an officer has handgun only access or the department needs to store a mix of personal and pooled equipment, administrators can create assignments which either restrict or provide clearance accordingly.

To further verify long-term safety and security, Vaultrack includes an advanced audit reporting system that not only tracks every action on the locker like weapon deposits and withdraws, but also provides a detailed log of all activity that is crucial for internal reviews and accountability. The system also comes equipped with admin override capabilities that allow each compartment to open at once for quick deployment, and an Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) backup, guaranteeing full administrative access even in the event of a power failure.

Constructed with 100% steel-welded locker bodies, hidden hinge doors, and modular compartments for storing long guns, handguns, conducted electrical weapons, magazines, OC spray, and more, Vaultrack E-lockers are designed to be both customizable and tamper-proof, offering unparalleled protection for stored weapons.

Vaultrack E-lockers can be purchased via Sourcewell . Contact Info@Dascostorage.com for more information on integrating Vaultrack to your weapon storage systems.

To learn more information about Vaultrack and other storage solutions offered by Dasco Storage Solutions, visit https://dascostorage.com/

About Dasco Storage Solutions

DASCO Storage Solutions engineers and manufactures high-security storage solutions for law enforcement, militaries, government facilities, public institutions, and more. We are the leading provider of secure storage solutions for weapons, electronics, personal assets, and sensitive files worldwide.