Celebrity Merchandise auctioned on eBay to benefit Otis Technology’s local Charity event

Lyons Falls, NY: The 5th Annual Otis Invitational Golf Outing for Charity will kick off on Thursday, September 16th. Each year, this annual event raises funds and awareness for Northern New York organizations. The 2010 Otis Golf beneficiaries are Lewis County Hospice and the Lewis County Libraries and Reading Centers. In addition to the Golf event, merchandise is being auctioned off on eBay and proceeds will go to these selected organizations.

In the past, the Otis Golf event has raised $33,000 for Lewis County Opportunities and the Community Action Angel Program, $25,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York, $10,600 for Local Fire Departments and $10,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Are you an NFL Fan? Among the Otis eBay items is an Eli Manning Autographed NY Giants Football. In a continued effort to support their neighbors and improve communities in the greater Metropolitan area, the New York Giants are pleased to support the Annual Otis Invitational Golf Outing for Charity with this authentic NY Giants Football, autographed by Eli Manning. The Hand-signed Football is valued at up to $400.

For NASCAR fans out there, also up for eBay auction is a 1:3 Scale Replica Mini NASCAR Home Depot #20 Champion series Helmet autographed by Joey Logano and Greg Zipadelli. Greg “Zippy” Zipadelli is a two-time Cup Champion and Crew Chief for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #20 Home Depot Toyota. Logano is the new, up and coming driver of the #20 Home Depot car. Zippy will be in attendance at the Otis Invitational Golf Outing for Charity this year. Otis is proud to sponsor Drop Zone TV, an Outdoor Hunting show that Zippy Co-Hosts.

For the Sportsmen and Women, Otis has up for bid an 8 Point Mounted Rack Buck: shot and autographed by Ted Nugent. This was shot with a .243 in Michigan on 11/26/81. The winning bidder will also receive an autographed Ted Nugent framed photograph, Ted Nugent patch and Spirit of the Wild decal.

Ted Nugent graciously donated this “prized rack” to help his friends at Otis raise money for their local charity event. Otis is proud to sponsor Ted Nugent’s Spirit of the Wild TV Show on the Outdoor Channel.

Among the eBay items is an “Olympian Heroes Series Poster” Autographed by 4 Time USA Olympic Medalist, Kim Rhode.

The poster consists of images of 20 Olympians (including Rhode) that have represented the USA in every Summer Olympic Games from the London Games in 1948 to the London Games in 2012. They have 70 medals among them. These great featured athletes have also given back to their local communities, the Olympic Movement and the nation. On the back of the poster are individual descriptions of their charitable work. Bruce Jenner, Greg Louganis and Shannon Miller are just a few of the Olympians featured on this poster. It was donated by Kim Rhode, whom Otis Technology is proud to sponsor. If Kim medals in the 2012 Olympics, she will be the first US Olympian to ever medal in five consecutive Olympics.

About our charities: The Lewis County Libraries and Reading Centers have lost much of their state and county funding. Because of the funding cuts, many libraries have had to reduce their open hours. Some libraries and reading centers cannot purchase new books, magazines and barely have funding to pay overall operating expenses. By giving the children of our community educational and reading material, we are helping to grow our future.

Hospice of Lewis County is an organization that assists those on the final journey in life. Many people don’t realize the physical and emotional support that Hospice offers and how important Hospice is until their lives are touched by death. The purpose of Hospice care is to enable individuals to be cared for at home, receiving relief from pain and other symptoms, in the place where they are most comfortable. Hospice provides support and encouragement so patients and families can live life as fully as possible. With Hospice funding being limited, many patient and caregiver programs have been cut. Otis is asking for your support to helps these patients and families live their last days more comfortably.