Col. Michael Plummer, USA Ret. Visits Otis Technology’s Headquarters

Col. Plummer speaks about the Adopt-A-Platoon Program

Lyons Falls, N.Y.: On March 7th, 2013, Col. Michael T. Plummer, USA Ret., visited Otis Technology’s headquarters in Lyons Falls, NY to speak at their monthly company meeting about the Adopt-A-Platoon Program.

Plummer served for 31 years in the United States Army. His last tour of duty was with the 10th Mountain Division from Fort Drum, NY where he served as the Chief of Staff, Brigade Commander, and Assistant Division Commander for Support. In 1991, he retired as a Colonel.

After retiring from the Army, Plummer took an active role in the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) as well as AUSA’s Northern New York – Fort Drum Chapter. Plummer created the Adopt-A-Platoon Program to provide support to our deployed 10th Mountain Division Soldiers. Plummer has worked hard to ensure every platoon is sponsored by a company or organizations. These organizations provide letters and care packages to deployed platoons to give them a link to home. It is a sign of appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

“Otis has been a proud supporter of Adopt-A-Platoon for many years. We happen to be a military contractor in close proximity to Fort Drum, but our support for this program goes deeper than that. We want to do everything we can to support these brave men and women fighting for our rights and freedom. We are honored to have Plummer address our workforce” stated Brad McIntyre, Director of Government and International Sales at Otis.

“It was an honor to address the great Otis Team. They have done so much for our 10th Mountain Division Soldiers and their families over the years, from sponsoring platoons to financial support for our Wounded Warrior and Scholarship Funds. The Otis Team is America at its best. They understand it is deeds not words that make our country great. When it comes to taking care of soldiers and their families the Otis Team can be counted on to step up to the plate and let those who serve know that their service and sacrifice is appreciated” remarked Plummer.

In 2008, the AUSA recognized Michael Plummer’s dedication and support and presented him with the Major General Anthony J. Drexel Biddle medal. In addition to his involvement in AUSA, Plummer is also actively involved in the community through the Watertown Rotary/Purple Heart Scholarship Fund, Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, just to name a few.

Otis Technology is known for manufacturing the most advanced gun cleaning systems available. The superior Breech-to-Muzzle® design combined with unmatched quality has positioned Otis as the gun care system of choice with the US Military. Otis Technology is SMART GUN CARE.