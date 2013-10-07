Otis Technology Recognized by Defense Agency for Quality Performance

Lyons Falls, N.Y. - Otis Technology has been recognized by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Land and Maritime as one of the government’s best suppliers in 2012. This is the third Gold Award Otis has received in the past nine years.



Companies are scored based on stringent quality and delivery requirements established by the DLA. The Bronze Award is presented to suppliers who score between a 98.0 and 98.9 points. The Silver Award honorees scored between 99.0 and 99.9 points. Otis received the Gold Award, meaning it scored a perfect 100.



Otis Technology has received several awards in the past from the DLA for quality and delivery performance. Otis was honored with the Bronze Award in 2003 & 2005, Silver Award in 2004, 2006, 2007, & 2011, and the Gold Award in 2009 & 2010.



“It is such an honor to be recognized by the DLA for our quality and on-time delivery. We pride ourselves in supplying high quality products made in the USA. Getting our gun cleaning supplies in the hands of the men and women who fight for our country is of utmost importance,” states Brad McIntyre, Director of International & Government Sales for Otis Technology.



DLA Land and Maritime is known to more than 25,000 military and civilian customers. It is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and teams up with more than 6,000 suppliers of Land and Maritime weapon systems parts.



Otis Technology is known for manufacturing the most advanced gun cleaning systems available. The superior Breech-to-Muzzle® design combined with unmatched quality has positioned Otis as the gun care system of choice with the US Military. Otis Technology is SMART GUN CARE.