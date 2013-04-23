Otis Technology’s 2013 NRA Annual Meetings Booth Events

Lyons Falls, N.Y. - Otis Technology is excited to announce their booth events at the 2013 NRA Annual Meetings in Houston, TX on May 3-5, 2013. There will be in-booth specials, raffles, and celebrity appearances.

Stop by booth #2123 to save 20% on select Otis products or find out how to order online and receive 20% off all Otis cleaning systems and accessories plus free shipping. Enter to win an Otis Prize Pack – drawings will be held three times per day.

Kicking off the show for celebrity appearances will be Country Music Entertainer, Mark Wills. He will be in the booth daily from 10:30am-11:30am. Mark is a multi-platinum selling country music start with eight top 10 hits including “19 Somethin,’” “Don’t Laugh at Me,” and “Wish You Were Here.” He is also the host of 3 Gun Nation. Otis and Mark began working together in 2010.

Doug Koenig, the World’s Best All Around Shooter will be at the Otis booth on Friday and Saturday from 11:30am – 12:30pm. Doug Koenig has won many competitions including multiple Bianchi Cups, Masters Tournaments and Steel Challenges. He is the host of Doug Koenig’s Championship Season and has been sponsored by Otis since 2009.

Matt Hughes, 9-time MMA champion, will be at the Otis booth daily from 1pm – 2pm. Besides being a member of the UFC Hall of Fame, Matt is an avid hunter and firearms collector. Matt joined the Otis pro staff team in 2010.

Signing daily from 2:30pm to 3:30pm is US Biathletes, Tracy & Lanny Barnes. These ladies will be continuing their quest for gold at the 2014 Olympics. Otis has been side by side with these ladies in their Olympic travels since 2004.

Chad Belding, host of The Fowl Life and Dead Dog Walkin’, will be at the Otis booth signing Friday and Saturday from 2pm to 3pm. Otis and Chat have been working together since 2009.

Otis Technology is known for manufacturing the most advanced gun cleaning systems available. The superior Breech-to-Muzzle® design combined with unmatched quality has positioned Otis as the gun care system of choice with the US Military. Otis Technology is SMART GUN CARE.