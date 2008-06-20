Go Rhino Receives Positive Feedback from Client

https://go.praetoriandigital.com/?target=art_dVPUXWN8zTh9lfOu&source=pct_IUHKKy3nYoyMbBdQ

Go Rhino, leading maker of push bumpers, was recently given positive feedback from one of their customers.

Venita Wilson of Extreme 911 said, “We went camping with friends, and took our 4-wheel drive having, Go Rhino! pushbumper toting vehicles with us. Boy are we glad we did! On the way to get fish bait, our friend had vehicle troubles, and we went to go help him out. Unfortunately the part we needed was unavailable in the rural town we were in, so we bought a tow strap from the auto store and clipped it to the Go Rhino! pushbumper and towed it 15 miles, and up winding dirt roads back to camp! Thank you Go Rhino! for a superb product, and our installers for a superb install job!”

About Go Rhino

Go Rhino! has over 25 years experience of building quality accessories for sport utility vehicles and trucks. Utilizing this experience and listening to what installers and police department personnel want has resulted in Go Rhino!'s new Public Safety product line. Great care has been taken to ensure no drilling is required and that installation takes less than 30 minutes!